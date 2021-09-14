Business Break
Nearby Auburn alums heading to Penn State game

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s not often Auburn plays an important game in the northeast. On Saturday, #22 AU plays #10 Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. The game has been circled on the calendars of many for several months now.

Hundreds, and maybe even thousands, of Auburn alums are going to the game on Saturday. Kurt Sehn (’94) is the President of Philadelphia’s Auburn Alumni Club. Sehn says Tigers in the region have been looking forward to this game for a while.

“I know that the New York club has a bus that they’ve probably had filled up for three or four months,” said Sehn.

To hear more from Sehn, please click on the video above.

