Riley Green to perform at Columbus Civic Center in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Riley Green is coming bringing his country flair to Columbus in 2022!

The “We Out Here Tour” will be at the Columbus Civic Center on January 27, 2022.

Green is bringing special guests Corey Smith and Cameron Marlowe with him!

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

