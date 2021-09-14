Russell Co. School District to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for renovated football field

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the updated Mitchell Football Field on Friday, Sept. 17.

The ribbon cutting will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Mitchell Field is located at the Corbett Sports Complex and is home to the Russell County Warriors.

The complex has been renovated with many new upgrades with the biggest upgrade being the football field. The field is now turf and includes wording in the end zones and a new logo in the center of the field.

Another upgrade includes the addition of a new LED scoreboard that was purchased through the support of various community organizations and businesses. New stadium lights for the field have been installed, the press box building has been remodeled and upgraded with new paint, a new safety rail, and decorative extras.

The field house also received new paint and the concession stand received a new decorative sign.

