Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Sheriff’s deputies and detectives have a ‘heightened awareness’ at Smiths Station High School after a threat was made toward the school.

The heightened awareness is a result of a social media post, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

School resource deputies are investigating the situation and working with school administrators to identify the origin of the social media post.

Sheriff Jones says everything is normal, the school is limiting hallway access and has a higher alert on traffic into the school.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

