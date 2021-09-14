Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Sheriff’s deputies and detectives have a ‘heightened awareness’ at Smiths Station High School after a threat was made toward the school.

The heightened awareness is a result of a social media post, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

School resource deputies are investigating the situation and working with school administrators to identify the origin of the social media post.

Sheriff Jones says everything is normal, the school is limiting hallway access and has a higher alert on traffic into the school.

