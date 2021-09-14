Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
UPDATE: Man ID’d in fatal shooting on Calhoun Dr. in Columbus
Police investigate shooting on Mason Dr. after one person shot
Columbus police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near South Lumpkin Road.
Columbus police investigate car crash near South Lumpkin Rd. with gunshot victim as passenger
No foul play suspected after body found in Columbus
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Damage at Stanley’s General Store, heavy winds, rain seen in Matagorda, Texas, Monday. (Source:...
Strong winds from TS Nicholas damages gas station in Texas
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment