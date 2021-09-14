US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. would need to be fully vaccinated.

Effective Oct. 1, applicants for green cards, and others as deemed necessary, would need to be vaccinated to complete the immigration medical examination, according to the DHS agency US. Center for Immigration Services.

The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons. Applicants must receive one or two doses, depending on the vaccines, and submit proof of vaccination.

USCIS stated it may grant waivers based on age, medical or supply reasons. People also can apply for waivers based on religious beliefs or moral conventions, the agency said.

Attention Green Card Applicants: Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, all applicants must complete the COVID-19 vaccine shot or series & provide proof of vaccination to the civil surgeon before completion of the immigration medical examination. Learn more: https://t.co/jJei4rlmBE pic.twitter.com/PC23Q0lGwE — USCIS (@USCIS) September 14, 2021

