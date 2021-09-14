Wetter Weather Ahead; Mugginess Settles In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to spin inland, our forecast will turn a lot wetter with a good supply of tropical moisture streaming up in this direction. Wednesday may end up being one of the wettest days with a 60-80% rain coverage, but Thursday, Friday, and the weekend will all feature a coverage of showers and storms around 50-60%, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will generally be in the mid 80s through the weekend, with the possibility we see some upper 80s where the sun can peek through or if we get less rain or storms. Because of a good supply of tropical moisture hanging around, it will be quite muggy, keeping lows in the 70s. By early next week, there’s a chance we see some drier air nosing in, but that part of the forecast is a bit less certain - so we will continue at least a chance of a passing shower or storm, albeit a lower chance than what we will see for the rest of this week and the weekend.

