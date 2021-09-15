Business Break
Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee to hold drive-a-thon fundraiser

The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee is hosting a drive-a-thon fundraiser this...
The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee is hosting a drive-a-thon fundraiser this Saturday, September 18, at 9:30 a.m.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee is hosting a drive-a-thon fundraiser this Saturday, September 18, at 9:30 a.m.

The drive-a-thon, much like a parade, will begin in the parking lot across from Fourth Street Baptist Church.

The parade route will continue onto Third Ave., onto 14th Street, left onto Front Ave., onto 6th Ave., right onto Broadway, left onto 5th Street, onto 3rd Ave. and back into the parking lot of Fourth Street Baptist Church.

Decorate your cars and bring your families for Sickle Cell awareness.

And for the competitive attendees, recruit and create a team of four for $100. The team raising the most money wins a prize.

You must register teams by September 16.

If you’d like to participate virtually... that’s an option, too! You can walk... virtually!

You can record yourself walking in your neighborhood or on your street and send it to sicklecellcolumbus@gmail.com by Sept. 18!

The admission fee for the walk is $15.

You do not need a team to walk or drive to donate money for Sickle Cell Awareness.

To register, click here.

