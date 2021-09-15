Day two of trial for District Attorney Mark Jones wraps up after witness testimony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day two of trial for Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones is in the books. The state called several witnesses to the stand to testify against Jones.

The state’s first witness was a GBI agent from the Perry Georgia Office, Torrie McNeese.

As the day went on we heard from a few police officers and the operations manager for the Columbus Civic center. Multiple witnesses were called by the special prosecutor, Brian Patterson, to testify against Jones and his Co-Defendant, Erik Whittington, for a campaign music video, where he allegedly damaged the Columbus Civic center parking lot during a campaign music video.

According to McNeese’s testimony, an email from the Columbus Police department estimated the value of the damage, at more than $300,000.

“I think the parking lot was damaged, I don’t think I would say severely damaged,” said McNeese. “There were some places in the asphalt that were no longer smooth if that makes sense.”

Testimony went on to reveal, later after the co-defendants along with D.A. Jones were arrested, a second estimate on the damage left in the Civic Center parking lot would be $478 to restripe the parking lot. Agent McNeese, testified she was requested by State Attorney General Chris Carr to look into the case, something she goes on to say, is not typical for an agent assigned to another city to do. According to the agent, that was an attempt to make sure there was not conflict of interest, however, there’s plenty of conflict, from the charges being brought against Mark Jones for leaving tire marks in the civic center parking lot to the dollar amount of damage to the property damage.

All of the witnesses testified that this is the first time they’ve been in court for a case like this where someone is accused of leaving tire marks in a parking lot. Witness testimony is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

