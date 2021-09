ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alexander City Fire Chief Ronnie Betts has died. Betts was 74-years-old.

City leaders say the former chief fought a long battle with COVID-19.

Betts started his firefighting career with the Alex City Fire Department in 1974. He retired in 2008.

Betts served as chief from 2002 to 2008.

It is with profound sadness that we report the passing of Retired Fire Chief Ronnie Betts. Chief Betts began his career... Posted by Alexander City Fire Department on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.