UPDATE: Wynnton Arts Academy on lock down due to heavy police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a standoff incident in Columbus.

The incident is happening in the 1300 block of Hilton Avenue.

Wynnton Arts Academy has been placed on lock down because of this incident.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details. Our crew is on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.