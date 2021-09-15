Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Wynnton Arts Academy on lock down due to heavy police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

Police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a standoff incident in Columbus.

The incident is happening in the 1300 block of Hilton Avenue.

Wynnton Arts Academy has been placed on lock down because of this incident.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details. Our crew is on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen near Kendrick High School
Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen near Kendrick High School
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
Columbus records 51 murders; crime prevention organizations seek to end violence

Latest News

Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Lee County court security officer dies after battle with COVID
Lee Co. parents voice concerns over mask mandate at school board meeting
Mercer School of Medicine plans Jan. 2022 enrollment for Columbus campus
Opelika High School graduate receives Oprah scholarship
Opelika High School graduate receives Oprah scholarship