Lee Co. parents voice concerns over mask mandate at board meeting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A few parents from schools in Smiths Station expressed their concerns to members of the Lee County school board during a meeting Tuesday evening.

Although all weren’t completely against students wearing masks, they all agreed that it should be by choice. They brought up various situations where students were not given a choice when it came to wearing a mask.

Parents at the meeting said it should not be forced upon their children.

“It’s important that they get the education that they need and I’m glad we’re finally back in school. The thing is now you’re forcing them to wear a mask, which we know causes cognitive decline because of lack of oxygen to the blood and to the brain. We know this is a scientific fact. It’s been proven,” said Micah Messer.

Parents say they are trying to fight for their children to at least have a choice of whether to wear a mask at school.

