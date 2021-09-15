Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the most familiar faces on local television screens is leaving WTVM after 36 years on the air.

Sports Director Dave Platta began his long run on WTVM in 1985, covering scores of high school teams in the two state, two time zone region WTVM serves in Columbus Georgia and eastern Alabama.

Just as important was Dave’s coverage of three of the biggest college football teams in the country that call Georgia and Alabama home.

Dave Platta joined WTVM on August 5, 1985, after working as the weekend sports anchor at WGHP in High Point, North Carolina.

Dave began his career in sports broadcasting in Green Bay Wisconsin, at WLVK.

While Dave is a native of Wisconsin, he quickly made Columbus his home and became a favorite of local viewers here who appreciated his sports knowledge and tuned in to watch his daily coverage of sports on WTVM.

Dave’s involvement and interest was always focused on covering hundreds of high school and college athletes, sharing their talents, and highlighting their best plays for WTVM viewers.

Many of those players would go on to become major league stars in college or on professional sports teams and Dave would help local viewers follow their illustrious careers.

When Dave began working at WTVM, he jumped right in and never stopped working to cover high school football, baseball, basketball, and volleyball games- you name the sport, and Dave has covered it!

And when it comes to covering the big three regional college teams, the NCAA Division I powerhouse teams: Georgia, Auburn and Alabama, Dave was always busy on the sidelines shooting much of the night’s sports highlight reel by himself.

He frequently followed the victorious teams all the way, as they made it into the playoffs and even on to the National Championships.

Ultimately, sports is always about people - how they rise to a challenge or fall to defeat.

And Dave was a great sports storyteller. He also mentored more than a few next generation sports reporters and anchors on the best ways to cover local sports.

Besides his nightly sportscasts at 6 and 11 p.m., Dave Platta also anchored WTVM’s signature Friday night high school football show called “Sports Overtime” as well as numerous annual college football kickoff specials, championship preview shows and other special sports reports unique to WTVM.

WTVM will miss Dave Platta and we appreciate his many contributions to the station’s success.

Dave has decided to move on from WTVM and his Sports Director role.

We wish Dave the very best and we thank him for 36 great years on WTVM telling the stories of local athletes and their achievements.

