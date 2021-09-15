Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for two sex offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help for information leading to the location of two sex offenders.

36-year-old Jimmy Johnson and 42-year-old Michael Patterson are both wanted for failure to register sex offenders in Muscogee County. Johnson also has outstanding warrants in Russell County.

Police say if you see Johnson or Patterson, do not under any circumstance attempt to capture them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two individuals is urged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 706-225-4285.

