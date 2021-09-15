Business Break
Mercer School of Medicine plans Jan. 2022 enrollment for Columbus campus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mercer University School of Medicine is planning to open its Columbus campus in just a few months. Officials say enrollment is set for January 2022.

The facility will enable the School of Medicine to increase its enrollment in Columbus to 240 medical doctor students over the next several years, eventually equaling the size of campuses in Macon and Savannah.

”Three or four years ago, some of the Columbus leaders approached the university president with this vision of having a four-year medical school in Columbus and in that time it’s actually come to fruition,” said Maurice Solis, Mercer University Columbus, senior associate dean.

Mercer’s involvement in the Columbus community dates back more than 20 years when the school began sending third-year medical students to do clinical rotations with local physicians.

