Mistrial declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ campaign video damage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

Two witnesses testified played footage prior to taking stand. This argument impacts testimony and the fairness of proceeding.

The DA’s charges included damage to property and interference with government property following a campaign music video he made where he reportedly damaged he Civic Center’s parking lot by leaving tire marks after spinning tires or doing donuts.

