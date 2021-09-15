Business Break
Muscogee County residents to vote on SPLOST, 1% sales tax increase

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Muscogee County will head to the polls for a special election on November 2.

Residents will vote on whether to approve a 1% increase on their sales taxes to fund local projects.

Columbus Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge says citizens will vote on whether they support a $400M special purpose local option sales tax or SPLOST.

“That presentation is available on the city’s website, as well as the call for the election, which lists all of the projects for the citizens to review and determine if they’re in favor of supporting the SPLOST,” Hodge said.

Hodge says the money will go towards funding 11 items including parks and recs projects and public safety facility renovations.

Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
