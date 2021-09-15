Business Break
Opelika High School graduate receives Oprah scholarship

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika High School graduate has been selected as an Oprah Winfrey Leadership Scholar.

Taylor Smith is one of 15 recipients of the four-year scholarship program.

Oprah emphasized it was hard work, not luck, that got them here and to remember their worthiness as they head off to college. Congratulations to Taylor!

