Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect

Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect
Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a theft of property suspect.

On Sept. 8, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property in the 1000 Block of North Uniroyal Road. Security camera video shows a male suspect walk onto the property at approximately 8:42 a.m. before driving off on the victims 1999 Honda CB20 motorcycle.

The suspect can be seen wearing khaki cargo pants, brown boots and a carrying a red and green backpack. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect
Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
UPDATE: Heavy police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to...
Judge declares mistrial in District Attorney Mark Jones’ case on campaign video damage

Latest News

A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to...
Judge declares mistrial in District Attorney Mark Jones’ case on campaign video damage
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee is hosting a drive-a-thon fundraiser this...
Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee to hold drive-a-thon fundraiser
WTVM to host regional job fair
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public