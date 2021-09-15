OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a theft of property suspect.

On Sept. 8, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property in the 1000 Block of North Uniroyal Road. Security camera video shows a male suspect walk onto the property at approximately 8:42 a.m. before driving off on the victims 1999 Honda CB20 motorcycle.

The suspect can be seen wearing khaki cargo pants, brown boots and a carrying a red and green backpack. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for theft of property suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

