Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A protest against sexual assaults at Auburn University is taking place at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn.

One of the protestors is holding a sign that reads “End Rape Culture.”

This protest comes after Auburn University and police are investigating another sexual assault following a string of other sexual assault incidents.

School officials say a female alerted police she was raped last Friday at a fraternity house. The victim says she does not recall the details of the incident but does have injuries. No other information was released.

Last week Auburn University reported a female student reported she was raped in an on-campus residential facility by an acquaintance.

Auburn University Student Affairs responded to the protest tonight with the following statement:

“In the incident reported to the campus community today, a police report has not been filed at the request of the survivor, and there is no current investigation.... No fraternity or student organization has been contacted about the incident.”

Auburn University Student Affairs

We’ll keep you updated on the investigation and what comes from tonight’s protest.

