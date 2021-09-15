Business Break
Scott’s Miracle Riders: Week 2

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are in the second week of making their way across all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii!

The organization’s ride will benefit the Pediatric Program at Columbus State University’s School of Nursing.

News Leader 9 checked in with the group as they were in Reno, Nevada Tuesday evening.

If you’d like to donate to the organization, click here.

