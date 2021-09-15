Scott’s Miracle Riders: Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are in the second week of making their way across all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii!

The organization’s ride will benefit the Pediatric Program at Columbus State University’s School of Nursing.

News Leader 9 checked in with the group as they were in Reno, Nevada Tuesday evening.

