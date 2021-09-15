Wet Forecast Ahead

Business Break
Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very wet Wednesday, we expect more wet weather on the way for the end of the week and the weekend with scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms along the way as the remnants of Nicholas continue to spin out to our west. Highs the next few days will be in the upper 70s on the days with the highest coverage of rain and storms, to perhaps the low to mid 80s going into the weekend and early next week if we see less in the way of a rain coverage in the afternoon and evening. There are some signs that the coverage of rain will taper off into early next week, with drier air moving in by *next* Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will lower the rain chances those days and increase the highs back to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows by the middle and end of next week will be down in the 60s thanks to the influence of the drier air. We will continue to fine-tune the rain coverage in that extended forecast for you!

