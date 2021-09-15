Wet Weather Returns to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday marks the beginning of a more unsettled weather pattern returning to the Chattahoochee Valley, meaning a better chance of rain back in the forecast. As Tropical Depression Nicholas moves into the Gulf Coast states, moisture will surge across the Deep South bringing back higher humidity and an increase in cloud cover along with it. Rain coverage will be around 70-90% today and then 50-70% through Friday. Though it won’t necessarily be raining all day long, an overcast sky will be the norm and you’ll want to keep the umbrella around. Each afternoon and evening will feature the best chance of showers and storms, but with this type of pattern, rain will be possible overnight and during the morning, too.

With more clouds and wet weather in the forecast, high temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than the low 80s through the end of the week, and then still only mid to upper 80s for the weekend and next week. Mornings will be muggy again, and unfortunately, we don’t see much in the way of a fall cold front in the forecast any time soon! For now, rain chances drop down a touch past the work week with coverage about 50/50 over the weekend and then 30-40% next week. We’ll fine-tune in the days ahead, but don’t be surprised if we pick up a good 2-3″ of rain over the next several days!

