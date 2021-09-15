WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs.

The event is scheduled for September 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center.

Qualified applicants will meet with perspective employers spanning multiple professional and trade industries including retail, auto, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, food service, education and more. This career fair is free for job seekers to attend and provides the opportunity to meet in person with recruiters.

Resumes are encouraged.

“WTVM News Leader 9 is proud to offer this great opportunity to connect local residents with a career,” said Holly Steuart, WTVM Vice President and General Manager. “We take our role to inform and empower our viewers seriously and we know this job fair is just one way we can serve them.”

“Our expertise is connecting consumers with area businesses and organizations,” said WTVM Director of Sales, Pamela Biddle. “We believe that at a time when unemployment is high and employers are seeking qualified skilled workers, we can serve as a liaison to bring them together to enhance the future of our community.”

Job seekers can find more information about area openings and learn more about the employers attending the job fair by visiting www.wtvm.com/jobs.

Be sure to check back daily for updates as new businesses are continuously being added to the WTVM Job Fair roster of employers seeking qualified job applicants.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering or mask while inside CSU and other USG facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. However, masks and face coverings are not required in USG facilities or outside on USG campuses.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask or face covering.

