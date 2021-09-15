Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public

WTVM to host regional job fair
WTVM to host regional job fair(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs.

The event is scheduled for September 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center.

Qualified applicants will meet with perspective employers spanning multiple professional and trade industries including retail, auto, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, food service, education and more. This career fair is free for job seekers to attend and provides the opportunity to meet in person with recruiters.

Resumes are encouraged.

“WTVM News Leader 9 is proud to offer this great opportunity to connect local residents with a career,” said Holly Steuart, WTVM Vice President and General Manager. “We take our role to inform and empower our viewers seriously and we know this job fair is just one way we can serve them.”

“Our expertise is connecting consumers with area businesses and organizations,” said WTVM Director of Sales, Pamela Biddle. “We believe that at a time when unemployment is high and employers are seeking qualified skilled workers, we can serve as a liaison to bring them together to enhance the future of our community.”

Job seekers can find more information about area openings and learn more about the employers attending the job fair by visiting www.wtvm.com/jobs.

Be sure to check back daily for updates as new businesses are continuously being added to the WTVM Job Fair roster of employers seeking qualified job applicants.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering or mask while inside CSU and other USG facilities, regardless of their vaccination status. However, masks and face coverings are not required in USG facilities or outside on USG campuses.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue wearing a mask or face covering.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sheriff Jay Jones: Heightened awareness at Smiths Station High School after threat made to school
Sergeant Bobby Williams, a 30-year veteran with the Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, died of...
Muscogee County deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
UPDATE: Wynnton Arts Academy on lock down due to heavy police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen near Kendrick High School
Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen near Kendrick High School
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

Latest News

Police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
UPDATE: Wynnton Arts Academy on lock down due to heavy police presence on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Lee County court security officer dies after battle with COVID
Lee Co. parents voice concerns over mask mandate at school board meeting
Mercer School of Medicine plans Jan. 2022 enrollment for Columbus campus