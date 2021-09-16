LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - With it being National Recovery Month, police across the country, including in LaGrange, are finding ways to get opioids off the street.

LaGrange police say they’re concerned about the small increase in fatal drug overdose cases they’ve investigated so far this year.

“Our concern is that people are taking these drugs thinking they’re taking something else, but then they’re dying,” said Lt. Mark Cavender at the LaGrange Police Department.

Lt. Cavender says some people have been buying laced pills off the street.

“They think they’re actually buying the Roxycodone or the Oxycodone when in actuality they’re buying a cheaper version of it that’s being made somewhere else, stamped somewhere else,” said Lt. Cavender.

Lt. Cavender says the mistake has cost seven people in Troup County their lives, four of those people from LaGrange.

“We did have one white female that passed away who was in her mid 40s,” said Lt. Cavender. “But for the most part everyone has been much younger in age.”

Although none of those cases were connected, Lt. Cavender says the four deaths they’ve seen were because of people taking pills laced with deadly amounts of Fentanyl.

“Instead of it having the Oxycodone in it, it actually has fentanyl,” said Lt. Cavender. “You don’t know what amount of fentanyl you’re actually getting. One pill could not kill you, whereas the other pill could have a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed in.”

Lt. Cavender says the LaGrange Police Department is working with the Troup County Sheriff’s office to identify where these pills are coming from and also working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration drug take back program and local pharmacists to create an anonymous program where people can drop off pills to be destroyed.

Anyone trying to get rid of their prescription drugs can also drop them off at the drop box inside the LaGrange Police Department on Haralson Street.

