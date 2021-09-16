Paws Humane announces its 5th annual Barks and Blues Music Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting its 5th annual Barks and Blues Music Festival - presented by The Stelzenmuller Rescues – Murphy, Mick and Millie.

The event will be held Saturday, September 18, from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Phenix City Art Park.

Barks and Blues will feature live entertainment with headlining act Skylar Sauffley and the 99th Degree, food trucks, adult beverages, arts and crafts vendors, and a kid’s zone.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash.

Paws Humane encourages the community to bring their lawn chairs and listen to some great music.There will be plenty of room for social distancing.

For more information on the upcoming Barks and Blues Festival, please visit www.barksandblues.com or call 706-660- 5921

