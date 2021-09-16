Police and Fire Games coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Sports Council announced the Police and Fire games are headed to the Fountain City in 2023.

Columbus has not hosted this prestigious event since 2001.

The Council says bringing the games to Columbus allows our community an opportunity to support our heroes and cheer them on.

They will compete in week long events such as toughest cop and toughest firefighter. They will also have traditional competitions like golf, basketball, softball and more.

“The most important thing is to keep the physical fitness among the officer that is the truly the original intent when we developed it and we saw many many years ago physical fitness is important among our officers,” said James Perry, President of Police and Fire Game.

The local economy will also see a boost from hosting the Games. The estimated economic impact is well over $500,000!

