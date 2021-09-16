Road closure planned for Samford Ave. in Auburn
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Drivers in Auburn can expect minor delays this weekend due to a road closure.
Samford Avenue between College and Gay streets will be closed. The closure will start Friday at 7 p.m. and continue through Monday morning.
The city says traffic measures will be in place to alert drivers to the closure and help with traffic flow. D
Drivers are urged to use a different route and use caution if in the area.
