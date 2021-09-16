Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A steel coil fell off a semitruck’s trailer, killing another driver on the road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX is reporting the semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was driving northbound carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford Edge.

The driver of the Ford Edge died at the scene.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Total Package Express Inc. provides interstate trucking services, according to its website.

The company has received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports, Total Package Express Inc. company vehicles had been involved in 14 accidents, none of which were fatal.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to...
Judge declares mistrial in District Attorney Mark Jones’ case on campaign video damage
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Protesters gathering at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn
Protesters gather at Toomer’s Corner amid multiple sexual assault reports at Auburn Univ.

Latest News

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam footage released in Gabby Petito's missing persons case
COVID-19 vaccination rules are tightening as new cases rise.
COVID: Changing trends in cases, deaths
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large