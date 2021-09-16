Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Showers & Storms Staying In the Forecast

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern remains pretty stagnant across the Chattahoochee Valley, meaning we will keep the chances of rain and storms in the forecast for the end of this week and into the weekend. Coverage will be around 50-60% on Friday and Saturday, and I think Sunday could be a little wetter with a 60-70% coverage of rain and storms. It’s the type of weather pattern where we can’t rule out a shower in the morning or at night, but the afternoon and evening will likely feature the best coverage of rain into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend. Going into the first part of next week, we will still deal with a decent amount of rain and storms on Monday, but looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, the coverage of rain should start to drop a bit with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s for those that don’t see much in the way of rain or storms. Drier air should arrive for the end of next week and into next weekend, dropping highs into the 70s and 80s, this time with a lot of sunshine - and lows down in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to...
Judge declares mistrial in District Attorney Mark Jones’ case on campaign video damage
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Waterlogged Forecast
Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Wet Forecast Ahead