Showers & Storms Staying In the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern remains pretty stagnant across the Chattahoochee Valley, meaning we will keep the chances of rain and storms in the forecast for the end of this week and into the weekend. Coverage will be around 50-60% on Friday and Saturday, and I think Sunday could be a little wetter with a 60-70% coverage of rain and storms. It’s the type of weather pattern where we can’t rule out a shower in the morning or at night, but the afternoon and evening will likely feature the best coverage of rain into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend. Going into the first part of next week, we will still deal with a decent amount of rain and storms on Monday, but looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, the coverage of rain should start to drop a bit with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s for those that don’t see much in the way of rain or storms. Drier air should arrive for the end of next week and into next weekend, dropping highs into the 70s and 80s, this time with a lot of sunshine - and lows down in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

