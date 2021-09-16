Tickets now available for Columbus Symphony Orchestra 2021-2022 season

Business Break
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tickets are now on sale for the 21-22 season for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

The RiverCenter made the announcement that along with online purchasing, in-person purchases can also now be made.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter.

