Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for National Latin Heritage Month

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Tri-City Latino Festival returning to Columbus this weekend.

The festival will take place this Saturday inside the Columbus Civic Center due to inclement weather.

There will be dancing, food vendors, and plenty of activities for children. The festival is free and leaders welcome anyone and everyone to attend.

“It important to have the Latin Festival because we talk about unity and inclusivity and this is part of unity and inclusivity it give opportunity for everyone to come together and learn from each other and share each other culture,” said Mimi Woodson, Vice Chairman.

September 15 was the start of National Latin Heritage Month.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

