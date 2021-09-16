Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Troup Co. student arrested for making terroristic threats

a
a(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts due to a threat to blow up a Troup County school.

On September 16 around 2:10 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County School Administration were made aware of a Snapchat message that had been sent to several students at Gardner Newman Middle School. This message made a threat of blowing up the school on Friday, September 17.

An investigation began by the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section. During this investigation, a juvenile student at Gardner Newman Middle School was identified as the suspect who made this threat via Snapchat while on school grounds.

This juvenile suspect was detained and transported to the LaGrange Police Department. The juvenile was subsequently charged with Terrorristic Threats and Acts due to the threat to blow up the school.

The LaGrange Police Department expresses that making threats of this nature via phone, in person or through social Media is a serious issue and will be treated and investigated as such.

LPD cautions everyone from making false reports such as these and warn if reports are made and a suspect is identified, the suspect will be charged accordingly. Aside from criminal charges, if the person identified is a student they will also face sanctions from the school system as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
A mistrial has been declared for District Attorney Mark Jones’ trial in reference to damage to...
Judge declares mistrial in District Attorney Mark Jones’ case on campaign video damage
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County

Latest News

Police and Fire Games coming to Columbus in 2023
Police and Fire Games coming to Columbus in 2023
Congressman Sanford Bishop
Congressman Sanford Bishop makes stop in Buena Vista
The wait time for a COVID-19 test could soon go from a few hours to few seconds due to new...
New COVID-19 test could provide results in seconds
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for National Latin Heritage Month
Tri-City Latino Festival returns to Columbus for National Latin Heritage Month