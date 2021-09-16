Business Break
A Waterlogged Forecast

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wet weather will keep on keepin’ on through the end of the work week as tropical moisture from Nicholas keeps humidity and rain coverage running high each day. With more clouds and rain around, at least the afternoons won’t be too hot with highs only in the mid to upper 70s—possibly low 80s at best— through the weekend. Mornings will be mild and muggy though, and the humidity will be high thanks to the influx of moisture out of the Gulf and Atlantic. As far as Friday night football, we can’t rule out some scattered showers and storms around game time, so bear in mind the weather won’t be anywhere near as pleasant and dry as the past couple of weeks.

A good 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible with coverage around 50-70% through early next week, but the forecast beyond then is uncertain. At some point—at least toward the end of September—we’ve been seeing some hints of another cold front headed our way. But for now, no guarantees of one over your Next 9 Days on 9. We’ll keep you posted, but it may at least be somewhat drier toward the end of next week. Stay tuned, and in the meantime, have the umbrella and rain jacket nearby!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

