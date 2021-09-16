Business Break
WTVM Editorial 9/16/21: No Aid to the Taliban

By Holly Steuart
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anyone old enough to remember 9/11/2001 knows exactly where they were when two airliners each hit one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

At first, network news anchors thought it was an accident…and they reported that a pilot must have somehow flown a small plane into the towers by mistake. But it soon became obvious that the unthinkable had happened instead: a major terrorist attack – the worst since Pearl Harbor.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 last Saturday was a time to honor the lives of those lost in the fiery destruction of that infamous attack.

The 3,000 plus people who died that day were victims of an evil plot to destroy America crafted by terrorists in Afghanistan.

One Auburn restaurant owner named Sunel Merchant worked in New York City on 9/11.

He told us about his harrowing escape from the 49th floor of one of the towers, soon after a massive explosion rocked the building several floors above him.

Merchant ran out to safety and watched as firefighters rushed in to find others who would not be so lucky.

Now Merchant generously feeds first responders for free every 9/11 to express his thanks.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan where the 9/11 attacks were developed, the United States should make sure there is never any financial generosity given to the Taliban, except for direct humanitarian aid – already supplied by the billions, thanks to American taxpayers.

After our disastrous and humiliating military pullout from Afghanistan, the last thing taxpayers should be asked to pay for is anything that helps prop up the Taliban.

The billions of dollars worth of high tech weapons our government foolishly left behind - in the rush to leave Afghanistan before the 9/11 anniversary - puts the deplorable Afghan rulers in stronger military shape than at any time in history.

Which is just part of the sad and shameful reality of Afghanistan, twenty years after 9/11.

