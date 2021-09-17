Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama climbs out of ICU bed deficit for first time in a month

On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported the availability of seven staffed ICU...
On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported the availability of seven staffed ICU beds, the first time the state's hospitals have been out of a deficit in a month.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in a month, Alabama’s hospitals have climbed out of a deficit for intensive care unit beds.

On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 1,548 staffed ICU beds across the state but 1,541 ICU patients. That means the state had seven available ICU beds, if needed.

The number of staffed beds does fluctuate throughout any given day, the hospital association has stated. That means the state could potentially slide back into negative territory, as it was on Thursday when there were 11 more ICU patients than ICU beds.

The situation reached critical levels on Aug. 17 when, after more than a month of daily increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients began to outnumber designated ICU beds. That left medical facilities looking for other options, including treatment of ICU patients in emergency rooms or on gurneys in hallways.

The number of COVID hospitalizations continued rising until Sept. 1, when it reached a peak of 2,890. Still, there have been days when deficits have reached more than 100 ICU beds with increasingly sicker patients who required advanced treatment.

The ICU crisis has eased with a drop in overall hospitalizations, but state health and hospital association officials have attributed the drop, at least in part, to a high number of deaths. Currently hospitals are treating 2,170 inpatients for COVID, down more than 700 in two weeks.

About 47% of ICU beds are filled with COVID patients, including 1 pregnant woman and 16 children. Additionally, about 72% of those in the ICU with COVID are on a ventilator, the hospital association confirmed.

Among adults currently hospitalized with COVID, 83% are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Dee interview with juror #49
WTVM EXCLUSIVE: Juror on DA trial speaks on local judicial system
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County

Latest News

Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide
Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots