Auburn police arrest suspects for discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, menacing

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and menacing.

On September 15, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Travis Dowdell and 36-year-old Patrice Martin and charged both of them with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and menacing.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Auburn Police arrested Travis Lamar Dowdell, age 37, from Auburn, and Patrice Chantis Martin, age 36, from Opelika. Both were charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and menacing.

The Auburn Police Division responded to a call reporting possible shots fired near the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive on Sept. 11. Officers met with two victims who reported that they were confronted by two suspects on the roadway after a minor traffic crash.

The incident escalated into a physical altercation, and the victims reported the suspects threatened them with a firearm before firing rounds into the vehicle occupied by the victims.

Travis Lamar Dowdell and Patrice Chantis Martin were later identified as the two subjects involved. Both were arrested on Sept. 15 and were transported to the Lee County jail to be held on a $50,500 bond.

