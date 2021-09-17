Business Break
Auburn students gather at Toomer’s Corner to protest recent sexual assaults

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight students, women and men gathered at Toomer’s Corner to take a stance against sexual assault. They wore red and held signs, bystanders also joined in by honking horns showing support.

A previous protest against sexual assaults took place two nights ago at the same location.

On September 8, Campus Safety notified students after a woman reported being raped and physically assaulted a week prior in an on-campus residential facility by an acquaintance.

Two days later, another alert was sent. This time a women reported to campus safety she was fondled by a stranger while walking on campus.

Four days after that, a third alert of a woman telling police she was raped at a fraternity house. The name of the fraternity has not been released.

Some students believe that the name of the building should be released for the safety of other students.

“I want Auburn to feel like a safe place for everybody I don’t want people to go around feeling like they have to conceal themselves and hide their bodies just so they don’t get attacked,” said Iris, an Auburn resident.

A group of protesters are gathered at Toomer’s corner wearing red in support of sexual assault victims carrying signs that say things such as “No Means No”, “Drunk Does Not Equal Consent” and “I Stand With Her”.

“Sexual assault should not be a part of the college experience at all so we want to keep the eyes on us and we want to keep showing that we’re not stopping we’re not backing down we want to be heard and we want these survivors to get the justice that they should,” said Madysen Maggio, Chairman for the Education and Survivor Group.

Auburn police say they encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to immediately report it to campus police.

