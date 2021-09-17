Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing

City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing(Source: City of Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Utility Billing Office is working with its bill printing company to address delays in the mailing of monthly bills.

Delays for some customers are expected to continue over the next several weeks as issues are resolved. Those who have opted to receive their bills through email should experience no delay in receiving their monthly bills.

Customers are encouraged to consider signing up for paperless billing by accessing their account through the City’s Self Service Portal at selfservice.auburnalabama.org.

Once logged into your account under the “Utility Billing” tab, select “Bill Delivery Preferences.” Then select “Email” from the drop down menu and update your preferences.

Customers may also pay in person at 1501 W. Samford Ave. or by phone at 334-501-3050.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases

Latest News

Auburn police arrest suspects for discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, menacing
Auburn police arrest suspects for discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, menacing
a
Student arrested after making shooting threat to LaGrange High School over social media
Valley police searching for missing 15-year-old, last seen near Athens Ave.
UPDATE: Valley police find missing 15-year-old, safe
Dee interview with juror #49
WTVM EXCLUSIVE: Juror on DA trial speaks on local judicial system