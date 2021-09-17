City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Utility Billing Office is working with its bill printing company to address delays in the mailing of monthly bills.

Delays for some customers are expected to continue over the next several weeks as issues are resolved. Those who have opted to receive their bills through email should experience no delay in receiving their monthly bills.

Customers are encouraged to consider signing up for paperless billing by accessing their account through the City’s Self Service Portal at selfservice.auburnalabama.org.

Once logged into your account under the “Utility Billing” tab, select “Bill Delivery Preferences.” Then select “Email” from the drop down menu and update your preferences.

Customers may also pay in person at 1501 W. Samford Ave. or by phone at 334-501-3050.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.