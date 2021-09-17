Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

44-year-old Kendra Mesteth was last seen by a family member on September 3, on the 4000 block of Connor Road.

Mesteth is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Mesteth was last seen wearing blue t-shirt and blue jeans, with black, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

