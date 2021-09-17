Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

44-year-old Kendra Mesteth was last seen by a family member on September 3, on the 4000 block of Connor Road.

Mesteth is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder. 

Mesteth was last seen wearing blue t-Shirt and blue jeans, with black, shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots
COVID cases on the rise at Troup Co. Jail, 29 inmates test positive
COVID cases on the rise at Troup Co. Jail, 29 inmates test positive
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing