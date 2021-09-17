Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID cases on the rise at Troup Co. Jail, 29 inmates test positive

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Jail is adjusting to an increase in COVID cases within the facility.

29 inmates out of the 548 at the facility tested positive for COVID according to Troup County’s Public Information Officer Sergeant Stewart Smith.

Smith says two of those inmates are currently hospitalized and are in stable condition. Sergeant Smith says he’s thankful to have a place to separate those COVID-positive inmates from the jail’s general population.

“We are fortunate. We have a closed prison facility that is right next door to us and we’re able to use that for COVID dorms and so the positives were able to move up there. But obviously there’s not enough room to move everybody around,” said Smith.

Sergeant Smith says since vaccinations have been offered to inmates, 103 of them have gotten their COVID shots.

He also says inmates go through a medical screening process when they’re booked at the facility and until COVID cases drop significantly within Troup County, visitations are only offered remotely.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots
Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing