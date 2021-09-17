COVID cases on the rise at Troup Co. Jail, 29 inmates test positive

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Jail is adjusting to an increase in COVID cases within the facility.

29 inmates out of the 548 at the facility tested positive for COVID according to Troup County’s Public Information Officer Sergeant Stewart Smith.

Smith says two of those inmates are currently hospitalized and are in stable condition. Sergeant Smith says he’s thankful to have a place to separate those COVID-positive inmates from the jail’s general population.

“We are fortunate. We have a closed prison facility that is right next door to us and we’re able to use that for COVID dorms and so the positives were able to move up there. But obviously there’s not enough room to move everybody around,” said Smith.

Sergeant Smith says since vaccinations have been offered to inmates, 103 of them have gotten their COVID shots.

He also says inmates go through a medical screening process when they’re booked at the facility and until COVID cases drop significantly within Troup County, visitations are only offered remotely.

