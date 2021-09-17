Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A big vaccination clinic is set for this weekend in Barbour County.
It’s being held at Eufaula High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST. It is both a drive-up and walk-up event.
Mitzi Clayton, the Public Information Liaison for Eufaula City Schools, joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. to give information on the upcoming vaccine clinic.
Watch the full interview above.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.