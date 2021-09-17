Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia & The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region held a mobile clinic today in Columbus.

The mobile clinic was parked at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

A physician and hematologist were on site to conduct exams and COVID precautions like masks and temperature checks were in place.

This is all part of National Sickle Cell Awareness month.

“We think Columbus deserves to have that care right here at home. So it’s very important we hold these clinics to take care of our patients her in our community,” said Lois Williams, President/CEO.

A Drive-a-thon fundraiser will be held tomorrow at the same location starting at 9:30 a.m.

Georgia is home to one of the nation’s largest populations of sickle cell patients.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases

Latest News

Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Eufaula City Schools to host vaccine clinic this weekend
Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide
Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen on Connor Rd.