Mobile sickle cell clinic held in honor of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia & The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region held a mobile clinic today in Columbus.

The mobile clinic was parked at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

A physician and hematologist were on site to conduct exams and COVID precautions like masks and temperature checks were in place.

This is all part of National Sickle Cell Awareness month.

“We think Columbus deserves to have that care right here at home. So it’s very important we hold these clinics to take care of our patients her in our community,” said Lois Williams, President/CEO.

A Drive-a-thon fundraiser will be held tomorrow at the same location starting at 9:30 a.m.

Georgia is home to one of the nation’s largest populations of sickle cell patients.

