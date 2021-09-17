Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma

Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department held a press conference in regards to the murder of a 2-month-old child.

On Tuesday, September 14, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Opelika police responded to East Alabama Medical Center in reference to a dead child.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the 2-month-old child was brought into the emergency room by her father at 11 a.m. that day. Medical staff tried to save the child, but were unable to revive her.

Detectives began a death investigation which resulted in the child’s father becoming a suspect.

On September 16, 19-year-old Demarcus Smith was arrested and charged with murder.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the 2-month-old victim as Maliyah Stormi Smith.

Demarcus Smith is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
Judge declares mistrial after witness reveals she shared live stream on Facebook

Latest News

Dee interview with juror #49
WTVM EXCLUSIVE: Juror on DA trial speaks on local judicial system
Dee interview with juror #49
Dee interview with juror #49
Alabama’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.1% last month and average wages increased
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%
RUN THE RACE: Firefighter and Pastor Talks About Bravery, Being Fit and Church
RUN THE RACE: Firefighter and Pastor Talks About Bravery, Being Fit and Church