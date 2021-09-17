Rain Around at Times Through Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday off to a cloudy and muggy start across the Chattahoochee Valley, but not too much in the way of rain yet. A pesky mist will be possible at times this morning, but scattered showers and storms will hold off until developing later this afternoon and evening. Unsettled weather sticks around in the forecast through early next week, so though no day looks to be a washout, factor in some wet weather at times for any outdoor plans you may have over the weekend. For today and Saturday, though a mostly cloudy sky will prevail, we should manage some peeks of sunshine at times, boosting temperatures into the low to mid 80s for some. Right now, Sunday is trending wetter than Saturday, so temperatures may stay stagnant in the Sunday with more cloud and rain coverage.

Mornings will stay mild and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s through early next week, but there is some hope for fall weather in the forecast – fittingly on the first day of fall! A cold front will move toward the Chattahoochee Valley on Wednesday, and usher in a dose of drier and cooler air. So, keep your fingers crossed for the possibility of more sunshine next week with lows potentially falling into the low 60s – if not 50s in our cooler spots!

