Scattered Storms & Some Dry Intervals Highlight Weekend Forecast

WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms will remain scattered in nature as we head into the weekend with highs back in the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday. There will be some dry intervals at times during the day, so it definitely won’t be a washout by any stretch. Just be prepared for the rain in case you get under one of those pop up storms. The weather won’t change much into early next week - we still expect the rain coverage in the 40-60% range for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s in most spots. Wednesday will be a transition day for us as a front will start to push drier air into the Chattahoochee Valley. The rain chance should drop down a bit, and then get ready for a long stretch of dry days after that - next Thursday through next weekend look rain-free as of right now. During this time, we will see a lot of sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s with low humidity through next weekend. The overnight lows will be dropping well into the 50s in many spots!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
