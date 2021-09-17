Business Break
Shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments nationwide

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Demand for a treatment used for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 is in high demand.

Monoclonal antibodies can be used to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, due to high demand the federal government is reporting a shortage in those treatments.

As a result, fewer treatments will be sent to states which will impact health providers in Alabama and Georgia. Treatments will be allocated to regions based on the number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Health experts want to remind everyone the treatment is not a substitute for the vaccine.

”We just want to remind people monoclonal antibody treatments are not a substitute for the vaccine. We will want people to get vaccinated,” said Pam Kirkland, spokesperson for the Columbus Health Department. “At the Columbus Health Department, we offer vaccines Mon-Friday from 9-1. You don’t need an appointment. You can just go down and get vaccinated.”

Currently, 53% of people in Georgia are vaccinated according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

