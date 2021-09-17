Sports Overtime: Week 5Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 5 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 5:

LaFayette at Lanett

Auburn at Jeff Davis

Central at Enterprise

R.E. Lee at Russell County

Columbus at Jordan

Kendrick at LaGrange

Troup at Spencer

Chattahoochee County at Manchester

Newnan at Harris County

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.