Sports Overtime: Week 5Lineup

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 5 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 5:

  • LaFayette at Lanett
  • Auburn at Jeff Davis
  • Central at Enterprise
  • R.E. Lee at Russell County
  • Columbus at Jordan
  • Kendrick at LaGrange
  • Troup at Spencer
  • Chattahoochee County at Manchester
  • Newnan at Harris County

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

