Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM EXCLUSIVE: Juror on DA trial speaks on local judicial system

Dee interview with juror #49
Dee interview with juror #49
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM has an exclusive interview on the local judicial system by a juror in the trial of District Attorney Mark Jones.

Jones’ case was declared a mistrial this week after three days of testimony.

Robert Nerkowski is one of the jurors in that case. He says he was disturbed and disappointed by what he experienced.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Long time Sports Director Dave Platta leaves WTVM
Standoff ends on Hilton Ave., suspect in custody
UPDATE: Standoff ends on Hilton Ave. in Columbus, suspect in custody
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
Trash pickup services forced to discontinue in Lee County
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
LaGrange police concerned about 7 fatal drug overdose cases
Judge declares mistrial after witness reveals she shared live stream on Facebook

Latest News

Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies
Opelika dad charged with murder after 2-month-old dies from head trauma
Dee interview with juror #49
Dee interview with juror #49
Alabama’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.1% last month and average wages increased
Alabama jobless rate dips slightly to 3.1%
RUN THE RACE: Firefighter and Pastor Talks About Bravery, Being Fit and Church
RUN THE RACE: Firefighter and Pastor Talks About Bravery, Being Fit and Church